We are going through a new era of boom for the character of Batman, given that the new game within his universe, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, brings back iconic Gotham City villains, including the popular joker which already has a film confirmed for October of this 2024. And with that, a rather peculiar design of the most sinister clown in comics has been unveiled, one that may be familiar to the most fans of the franchise.

As part of all the toy paraphernalia, a version of batman quite different, given that his suit shows off the colors of joker, highlighting the purple and green that to this day are basically unmistakable, adding to this that the hero's muscles increase. Added to that is the expression on his face that resembles that of the evil being, being a possible alternative to how he would have looked if he took the path of evil on the streets of his hometown.

Here you can see the figure in question:

Here is a description of the character:

The Joker is an iconic supervillain and archenemy of the superhero Batman, appearing in comic books published by DC Comics. The character was created by Jerry Robinson, Bill Finger and Bob Kane, and first debuted in the comic “Batman” #1 in April 1940. The Joker is characterized by his distinctive appearance, with his white skin, green hair, and a sinister smile that is often the result of dropping a chemical substance. His name and origin are often kept a mystery, and different versions of the character have been featured in comics, movies, television shows, and other forms of media over the years.

This is how it was originally going to be The Dark Knight:

Remember that you will be able to see the joker conventional as a free DLC in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League the next February 2 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

Via: H.H

Editor's note: It's definitely a version worth admiring, since What Ifs are always interesting in the comics world. So, it's good that many artists always come to light and give us their perspectives on well-known figures.