As of today to xbox series s It has been underestimated too much, to the point of saying that it is a device that is limiting the releases that could arrive to fully explore PS5 Y xbox series x. For the same reason, the team Digital Foundry has decided to put his abilities to the test against the most powerful version of ps4the model Pro.

Games that have been run one on one include Cyberpunk 2077, The Callisto Protocol, Elden Ring, The Witcher and Grand Theft Auto 5. Having as a conclusion that both are good consoles, but clearly Xbox Series S is superior due to the most modern components it has, highlighting the solid state hard drive.

Here the video:

Here the conclusions of Digital Foundry:

Xbox Series S vs PlayStation 4 Pro is a fascinating comparison: both machines feature GPUs rated at four teraflops of computing power (Pro is actually 4.2!) So how do the two systems stack up across a range of cross-platform? games? The results show the big advantage that a more modern graphics architecture, storage and CPU performance offer to the ‘junior’ Xbox, as Oliver Mackenzie reports.

Even with this data, the experts will continue to review each of the new releases that arrive in 2023.

Via: DF

Editor’s note: No doubt they are both good consoles, but it was logical that Xbox should be superior for processing reasons, even so, Sony can run these modern games and play them decently. However, PS5 will soon no longer share titles with its predecessor.