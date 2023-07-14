The video of a couple having sexual relations in a cabin of the Aerovía metrocable in Guayaquil, Ecuador, already led to the first sanction. Due to the material that has been quickly disseminated on social networks, the transport company took a radical measure against its officials.

(In context: Outrage over video that shows a couple having sex on the metrocable in Ecuador).

The couple mobilized in one of the cabins and, in the middle of the journey, had privacy, despite being observed by other passengers in the system. The staff even called their attention through a loudspeaker.

“Gentlemen, users of cabin 117, I remind you that you are being monitored by security cameras, at the next station you will be disembarked by security personnel,” said an official. At that moment, the young people were surprised and noticed that there was a camera.

The system operator rejected the acts that “attack morality.”

The video is dated June 24, 2023, but only in recent days has it been explicitly disseminated on social networks, which generated questions about the internal process carried out by Aerovía de Guayaquil.

(Keep reading: Rejection by a couple who records themselves having sex on the way to the Bucaramanga airport).

Strong penalty against officials for cable car video

The Guayaquil Aerosuspended Consortium, operator of the transportation system, rejected the acts “that violate morality and good customs” and also condemned “the dissemination of audiovisual material.”

Therefore, They decided to terminate the employment of the consortium personnel who were involved in the leaking of the video.

“It is important to highlight that this is an isolated event, which should not affect the commercial operation of this means of transport,” they said in a statement.

(Also: Scandal over another adult video that was recorded at Piedra del Peñol).

In fact, The recorded couple could take legal action for violation of privacyas stated by the prosecutor César Peña for the local newspaper Extra. According to Peña, if the officials who leaked the video are found guilty, they could receive one to three years in prison.

On the other hand, the young people who carried out the sexual acts would not have committed crimes. “They are victims, in which case they could be subject to an administrative sanction such as canceling their ticket card or blocking them for a certain time due to immoral situations, but that is only administrative, there are no criminal actions against them, the one who screwed up is the one who published a video,” the prosecutor said.

