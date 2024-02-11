On social networks, it is very common for people to upload photographs of their daily lives, that includes posting images that include the entire family, with everything and small children or nephews in some cases, and although it may not seem like it, that is a situation that can be considered illegal, especially for providing possible material to possible criminals. For this reason, the laws in Mexico seek to make a change with these decisions, and that it is not possible to upload photographs of minors to any type of site such as instagram either Facebook.

The norm was imposed through María de los Ángeles Gutiérrez of the PANand this seeks to end the method called Shantering, which is used for those people who share the private life of their children online, either by entering their age, full name and, above all, exposing their faces. Although there are people who take it lightly, this information available to everyone can reach the wrong people and can be used for people to commit fraud and extortion.

Here is part of the initiative:

Although there is no established minimum amount of images or information to qualify as sharenting, it is considered that an adult falls into this behavior by continuously sharing, more or less every two or three days, this content about their sons or daughters. It is prohibited for those who exercise parental authority, guardianship or custody, to disseminate information, images, videos of girls and boys on the Internet, which allows them to be identified and which violates their privacy, prioritizing their best interests and progressive autonomy. Vigilant children of your photos.

This is part of a process that seeks to eliminate billions of photos that are displayed on the Internet, and which immediately violate the privacy of children, since there are people who upload up to 10,000 images of those who do not yet have nor awareness of it, with babies who reach 5 years old. This leads us to the fact that this new law could come into force within the next few years, something that can be penalized with sanctions towards adults, even if they are the minor's own parents.

Editor's note: It is definitely a rule that should be implemented, given that there are people on the networks with intentions that are not known, they may have positive things but much more negative ones. It is good that these aspects are taken into account and that it is eventually approved with everything and the corresponding sanctions.