In the historic debut of the basketball team South Sudan in the Olympic Games from Paris, a serious mistake of protocol stained the event. The organizers They confused the national anthem of South Sudan with that of Sudan, a country from which it became independent in 2011.

The error occurred just before the game between South Sudan and Puerto Rico. Instead of playing the correct anthem, the Sudanese anthem was played, prompting an immediate reaction from the crowd, who booed in disapproval. Following the discontent, the organizers rectified and played the correct anthem, while apologizing for the technical failure.

Despite the incident, the South Sudanese team received support from both their fans and the opposing team. Puerto Rican players and their fans showed solidarity by applauding the South Sudanese. South Sudan took the victory with a score of 90-79, thus celebrating a memorable debut in the Olympic Games.

The beginning of the Paris Olympics has been controversial and received harsh criticism in Europe, for a controversial scene in the opening ceremony that showed several drag queens in a representation that many interpreted as the last supper of Jesus with his apostles.

Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the ceremony, denied any intention of mockery and explained that the inspiration was a pagan festival connected with the gods of Olympus.

Despite the controversy, the opening ceremony was well received in France, with emotional moments including the reappearance of Celine Dion and the lighting of the cauldron in the Tuileries Garden.