We know that advertising has multiple ways to reach its target community, and approach the youngest after the boom in anime leave fixed paths. In fact, the girls Love Live! school idol project staged a propaganda It’s not coolwhich is a campaign against underage drinking in Mexico.

Maki and Niko’s Love Live! they starred in the propaganda of it’s not cool on his Facebook site. This campaign is part of the Communication Council of Mexico, and this small section’s essential motive is to postulate how harmful it is to consume tobacco and alcohol at an early age.

The propaganda was based on presenting the pair of girls in a kind of exhibition. One exposes the negative of consumption, while the other is only seen through the window. In this way, the meme that quickly called idol anime fans was presented.

Source: Not cool

There were many comments from those who applauded the appearance of the girls from Love Live! even those who said it was incorrect because the anime itself was not spread, and this could give a bad idea of ​​it.

We recommend: Love Live! Superstar!! confirm third season

Where to watch Love Live!

The anime consists of two seasons that you can watch through Crunchyroll:

T.1 — 13 chapters: 2013

T.2 — 13 chapters: 2020

Source: Dengeki G’s Comic

It also features a couple of movies, a mobile game, and console games. It had a light novel adaptation.

Love Live! It’s about a group of high school girls who will become idols to save their school, because he must recruit more girls to complete the squad.

However, once the goal is met, will point to broader scenarios such as Love Live! what is a competition of School Idols for the best groups in Japan.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.