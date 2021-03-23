Three years have passed since the release of RDR2, and fans have made a formal request to a Red Dead Redemption 2 Single Player DLC. The game’s fanbase is crying out to Rockstar for more official content in the game’s history. Although players have been active through Red Dead Online, it is not enough. Fans have recently revived an online petition on Change.org that they hope the developers will heed, and create a single-player DLC for the game.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was expected sequel to Rockstar Games’ iconic 2010 video game, Red Dead Redemption. Although the game came out nearly a decade after the original, the RDR2 story was more of a prequel and shared the story of how Red Dead’s John Marston became involved in gang life that was prolific in the Wild West. With both games becoming favorites of many, it’s not surprising that fans want a Red Dead Redemption 2 Single Player DLC.
A dark secret of Red Dead Redemption 2 is revealed
They make a formal request for a Red Dead Redemption 2 Single Player DLC
In Change.org, user Ivan Ojeda posted a request online for Rockstar Games to create a Red Dead Redemption 2 Single Player DLC. The description of the request also indicates that the content does not have to be free, implying that players are willing to pay just to get one. new story to play in RDR2. Although the petition was originally posted two years ago, fans have recently found it again and seem to have intended for the petition to be honored.
A fan makes a Red Dead Redemption 2 movie using clips from the game
The petition already has more than 5,000 signatures, showcasing Red Dead Redemption 2 fans’ passion for the game’s unique storytelling. However, with the title reaching its third anniversary in 2021, it may take a long time for Rockstar Games to produce a new single-player DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2.
Leave a Reply