Ciudad Juarez.- Al Anon is a civil association that works with the families of alcoholics and provides them with support to cope with the healing process through psychological and spiritual treatments.

Ivonne S. has several alcoholic relatives, which is why she goes to Al Anon groups. She was looking for a change in her life, she said. “We believe that we should dedicate ourselves to them, but here they teach us to make a change in the way we act and treat the disease as what it is. Sometimes we think it is not like that, but when we come here the change is incredible for us family members,” she said. Gloria P., head of the association, said that they work with all kinds of groups and are open to attending the maquila industry, family meetings and religious groups. Within their work they provide general information, education and treat the mental health of their members. “Al Anon is a brotherhood. We believe that alcoholism is a family disease, and that a change in attitude can help recovery,” Gloria said. The program consists of twelve steps, traditions, concepts and fifteen mottos for personal use; the twelve steps serve them for their recovery, the traditions for the unity of the group, the concepts for working in service and volunteering. They apply all of this in their homes and in their personal lives. “Medical associations have already determined that it is a disease, and it is a family contagion. It is not only the person who drinks that must seek responsibility and commitment for his recovery, this is a process, and the family reacts to what they do with their alcoholism,” said the interviewee. In Ciudad Juarez they work with fifteen groups, one for youths from 12 to 19 years old and for adults 20 years old and older, she said. Those interested can call (656) 124-7810.

[email protected]