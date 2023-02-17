The franchise of dragonball, and it is not news that it has collaborations with different brands, especially anime and some products of daily life. However, some fans want to see crossovers with US movies, and that has led one follower to make an illustration with fast x

so the artist BossLogic he has given himself Sheng Long a shape that it did not have before, with a dark aura, and at the same time it can be seen that in the part of the head it wants to take the shape of a car from the saga starring Vin Diesel. Even at the bottom is Toretto thinking about the wish that he will ask the spheres of the Dragon.

The Fast Saga is very much like DragonBall z, Dom becomes friends with the Villains he beats, Doms power level in every chapter goes up ridiculously, Goku is all about family (except for taking care of Gohan) and people keep coming back from the dead #FASTX pic.twitter.com/2OXHDWIyJv — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2023

The Fast Saga is a lot like DragonBall z, Dom befriends the villains he beats, Dom’s power level in each chapter increases ridiculously, Goku is about family (except for taking care of Gohan) and people He keeps coming back from the dead.

Remember that Fast X the premiere May 18 On cinemas.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s something fans are dying to see on the big screen for sure. However, for reasons of logic and license, it is obvious that it is not going to happen, not soon at least.