god of war ragnarok is just two days away from launching on the platforms of PlayStation, which is why fans already want to know for themselves what changes there are compared to the previous game. And now that the media already have their review copies, some have taken it upon themselves to prepare said hand-to-hand comparison.

Who was responsible for uploading the material is the channel known as The Bit Analyst, which normally demonstrates in videos the performance of some specific games. And here he shows us footage of the first video game in its final version of pc running in Ultrameanwhile, we have the sequel running natively on the PS5.

Here the video:

In addition to having the obvious graphic change, it can also be seen that the combat is much more than improved, to this is added the resolution of puzzles within the adventure. For its part, the physics of the ax have something more logical, since when it collides with branches he can break them, and when he throws himself into the snow he sinks for a short time.

The best thing is that the video does not have any kind of spoilers, so there should not be much problem when you take a look at it.

Remember that god of war ragnarok the is launched November 9 for PS4 Y PS5.

Via: Youtube

Publisher’s note: Without a doubt, Santa Monica has managed to highlight the most hidden aspects of PlayStation 4, so it is possibly the AAA game that we will see for the end of life of this console.