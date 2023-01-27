Remembrance day

Menachem Haberman, a 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor, couldn't hold back tears as he took off his headset and headphones after taking a virtual tour of the death camp where he experienced the nightmare of the Holocaust. "He made me feel really bad…all of these things came back to me," he said. Surrounded by his children, Haberman attended the virtual reality screening of "Triumph of the Spirit: 360 degrees", a VR film that offers users the experience of visiting the former Nazi extermination camp without having to go to Poland. Haberman went back in time to when he was deported to Auschwitz in May 1944 on a cattle train. His mother and six siblings were sent to the gas chambers, while he survived. The world celebrates International Holocaust Remembrance Day on February 27. The World Zionist Organization has reported a rise in global anti-Semitism, noting a surge in anti-Semitic speech on social media. But some innovators are showing that new technologies can also be a way to keep memory alive. Through virtual reality, users are taken back to some of the darkest days in human history. Inside the goggles viewers can take a guided tour starting with Polish Jewry before the Holocaust, visit the Nazi death camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the newly formed Jewish state of Israel, along with the stories of Holocaust survivors who talk about their travels.



