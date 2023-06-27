Under the commitment to continue offering a better Government that works in favor of society, municipal authorities of little boy They have been carrying out a series of castlings and changes of municipal officials.

Although the authority concerned with improving the administration has made these changes, the possibility that they are all is not ruled out, since it is said that there will be more changes, such as the most recent, where Noemí Monjardín was discharged from public service. and Julio Serrano, who were in the area of Social Development and Educational Linkage respectively.

These changes that are alluded to for better administration, occur precisely when the change of party of the municipal presidency is made, it could be understood as an offering to the party that the mayoress María Elizalde has adhered to, being in this case, Brunette.

