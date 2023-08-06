“Two euros more on the bill to split the toast”: crazy story from the Como area

Other than a salty bill. In this case “very salty”. In a bar at Gera Larioin the Como area, some tourists were surprised by their final receipt lunch: the owner he added two euros of “service” to the bill for having cut a toast in half. The episode of a few months ago was made known on Tripadvisor and then spread on social networks. The newspaper reports it today The Province of Como. The customer posted the photo of the receipt with the surchargebut the manager justified himself: “We used extra saucers and napkinsIn practice, a vegetarian toast with chips was ordered for 7.5 euros, plus the 2 euro surcharge because it was “divided in half” in the restaurant in the small village overlooking the lake.

“The toast format is served already cut into two exact halves. We were two people and we asked for toast that we would have eaten at the table for two. But do we have to pay because we split the toast in two? Incredible but true…”, writes the customer on social media. “Sand a customer asks me to make two portions of toast I have to use two saucers, two napkins and go to the table using two hands. It is true that the customer is always right, but it is equally true that additional requests have a cost”, replied the bar manager. Among the various social comments, some criticize the surcharge, but others speak well of the place.

