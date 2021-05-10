The Government established the procedure for the registration of Sworn Declarations of Meat Export Operations and established that the Enforcement Authority or the Secretariat of Internal Trade may require supporting documentation.

In Provision 59/2021, published on Saturday in the Official Gazette, the National Directorate of Agricultural Commercial Control established the procedure for the registration of Sworn Declarations of Meat Export Operations (DJEC) with the information provided to the Federal Administration of Public Income (AFIP).

Once the DJECs are entered into the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, they will remain in “Pending” status while the Application Authority analyzes their content clarified the standard.

“The Enforcement Authority, when it deems it appropriate or at the request of the Ministry of Internal Trade, pIt will require supporting documentation from the operators and / or additional information to the different public organisms, “he added.

Once the evaluation of the DJEC has been carried out by the Enforcement Authority, if there is no rejection or observations, it will be considered “approved” on the third business day and, if insurmountable inconsistencies are found in the evaluation process, it will be “rejected”.

In those cases where the Enforcement Authority detects inconsistencies, anomalies and / or rectifiable discrepancies in the DJEC’s evaluation, may require supporting and / or complementary information and / or documentation from the operator.

In its recitals, the norm recalled that by the Joint Resolution of April 19, from the Ministries of Productive Development and Agriculture, exports of meat products and their by-products will be subject to prior registration.

“In order to achieve transparency, simplicity, openness and reasonableness of the registration process, the Enforcement Authority may, within the framework of said measure, request from the operator or other organizations the data it deems necessary for an adequate registration of the DJEC”, the Dncca remarked.