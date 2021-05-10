The government decided to extend the biofuels law for 60 days (until July 12) two days after the rule expires. This was established in the Official bulletin.

“That in order to ensure an adequate analysis and parliamentary debate of the aforementioned project, without affecting the different stages that make up the value chain of the regime in question, thus allowing the temporary continuity of the regime in force until now, It is considered necessary to extend the period originally planned until July 12, 2021“said the text of Decree 322/2021.

“Open a window to work on a bill that surpasses the one presented by the ruling party. We have to use the government, opposition, legislators, producers this time with intelligence,” he had analyzed Patrick Adam, president of the Maize Bioethanol Chamber, once it became known that the law was going to be extended for 60 days last Thursday.

“The term is unnecessarily short but we will make every effort to achieve a law to take into account the crucial role of bioenergy in Argentina, in accordance with all the environmental commitments that the country made in the Paris agreement and ratified by law, “he said.

In order to Luis Zubizarreta, President of the Argentine Chamber of Biofuels (Carbio), it is good that the law be extended but clarified that if you want to give a serious and broad debate on the next law in which we all consider the current one should be improved, the term seems short.

“The important thing now is to focus on a job where all the actors participate and it seems to us that a good basis to start the debate would be the project that with consensus we build in the scope of the Bioenergetic League and it was presented by the deputy of Córdoba Carlos Gutiérrez “, he had indicated.

“It is positive because, having started the harvest and the production of cane bioethanol on May 1 andvita legal loopholes from the 12th, the day the law expires, “he reflected on his part Jorge Feijoo, who was just in the meeting with the Secretary of Energy. “In addition, it will allow Congress to address the rule that gives continuity and predictability to production,” he had said.

This sector was the only one supported the Frente de Todos project known 15 days ago. In the text it was imposed that the mandatory cut of diesel with biodiesel would be reduced by half. It would go from 10% to 5% and with the possibility of lowering it to 3%.

Bioethanol would remain at 12%, with a distribution in equal parts of 6%, both for sugar cane and corn. Although in the latter case, a reduction of up to 3% is contemplated as if it is warned for the cereal. Thus, the sugarcane sector would continue with the same benefits.

While most of the biofuel production chambers rejected the official project. “It puts at risk of disappearance many companies that invested hundreds of millions of dollars and that provide employment,” 11 organizations had warned in a statement when the draft was known.