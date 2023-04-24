United States.- Texas Police is baffled by the death of six cows that were found without their tongues and “no blood spilled.”

Six cattle were found mysteriously dead with their tongues “completely removed”Texas authorities are investigating the case.

According to Madison County ranchers, they point out that the first case was when they found a 6 year old longhorn cow, lying on its side, dead and mutilated along the state highway in east-central Texas.

The cow’s tongue had been “completely removed from the body without spillage of blood”A “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” was made to remove the skin around the cow’s mouth on one side, the Madison sheriff’s office said.

It should be noted that the cow did not appear to struggle during the incidentbecause the grass around the animal had not been touched and no tire tracks were found in the area.

The ranchers also said there were no predators or birds trying to loot the cow’s remains, which remained intact for several weeks.

They find another five dead cows without their tongues

After the dead longhorn cow was found, authorities discovered there were five other similar incidents along the same state highway, located in Brazos County and Robertson County.

Four adult cows and one one year old were reported dead due to similar events.lying on their side with the exposed side of the face cut along the jaw line.

All five cows also had their tongues completely removed.the sheriff’s office said, in two of the five cows, it was discovered that “a circular cut was made removing the anus and external genitalia”.

The cut had been made with “the same precision” as the cuts along the cow’s jaws.. Furthermore, there were no traces of disturbances on the grass, no spilled blood or discernible footprints in the area.

There were also no predators, no birds rummaging through the remains of the animals, so far the cause of death of the six cows is unknown.