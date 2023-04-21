Puebla.- A alleged thief was struck savage and then sprayed with gasoline and you They set fire; he died in a hospital.

What were they accused of?: of having stolen two broccoli to eat them, for he was hungry. But a mob had no mercy on him.

National media report that these events occurred in the Puebla community Auxiliary Board of San Miguel Tianguistenco, municipality of Santa Rita Tlahuapanthis Thursday morning.

The deceased was originally from that same municipality, in Puebla.

The State Attorney General (FGE), Gilberto Higuera Bernalconfirmed the facts in a press conference and disapproved of the facts, stating that the Prosecutor’s Office has already begun the research corresponding.

“A person of humble origin, more out of necessity, entered a place, a crop field, to take a couple of broccolis, and that caused, according to the preliminary information I have, that they would have deprived him of his freedom, they would have beaten, they would have burned him, and later, thanks to the intervention of the State Police, he was taken to a hospital, where he died…, we are going to proceed against those who committed this savage act,” said Higuera Bernal.

As far as the investigations have gone, he added, Apollonius X. was discovered by the owner of a farmlandwhen I left there with a pair of broccoli in your hands. See also Evangelical pastor receives a beating: he wanted to rescue the "Yoni" from the world of drugs

That provoked the fury of the owner; several pounced on him, and the peat It grew with the noise of the moment.

There were about 150 people who beat Apolonio and then poured fuel on him and set him on fire; Others called the authorities and municipal and state police officers came, who rescued the injured; He was transferred to the San Martín Texmelucan Integral Hospital, but hours later the head of the Puebla Ministry of the Interior, Julio Huerta, reported his death.

According to the media, based on statistics, perhaps Puebla is the state where more lynchings are presented in Mexicowhere it is enough for someone to point to another of a crime or an alleged crime (perhaps imagined), for people to jump on the accused and beat him and kill him.