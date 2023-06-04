After many years of disputes, the pride of Russian culture – the famous icon of Andrei Rublev “Trinity” – has finally been transferred to the Russian Orthodox Church. On June 3, the icon was transported from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, and the next day, on the feast of the Holy Trinity, it became a full-fledged participant in the patriarchal service and the believers could see it. The ancient image was brought in a special capsule and nothing threatens its safety, experts are sure. Although there is still some excitement around the icon, the Izvestia correspondent was convinced after visiting the scene.

Like the apple of an eye

On June 4, an icon of the Holy Trinity appeared in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, painted in the 15th century by the famous Russian icon painter Andrei Rublev. This happened on one of the main Orthodox holidays – the feast of the Holy Trinity or Pentecost. . On this day, according to the Gospel story, the Holy Spirit descended on the apostles, giving them the ability to speak in different languages ​​and preach the Gospel throughout the world. The same day is considered the birthday of the Church.

The decision to return one of its main shrines to the Russian Orthodox Church was made by the President of Russia at the numerous requests of Orthodox believers and Patriarch Kirill and was supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation according to the official press release.

Parishioner Andrey Vasnetsov told Izvestia that the Trinity is the number one icon for Russia, and therefore it should be in the church fence. But Alexey Poddubny, known as the singer Django, who was also seen in the temple during the service, is not so categorical.

“Now it’s especially important to strengthen your faith,” he says. – And what icon is considered the main one – what’s the difference?

According to the Ministry of Culture, during the stay in the CSU, the ancient image will be under the supervision of the employees of the Tretyakov Gallery with strict control of temperature and humidity conditions, required to preserve the monument. Speaking at a meeting of the Holy Synod, the patriarch said that the Church could only dream of the return of the icon.

On June 3, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior was closed – preparations were underway for the upcoming event. A On Sunday morning, a festive liturgy was held here, led by Patriarch Kirill. The transportation of the icon became a separate “ritual”: it was delivered in a mobile capsule on a specialized truck of the Art Courier service, equipped with a lift, and accompanied by a security crew. All this practically excluded possible damage and reduced even minimal vibrations to zero, experts explained.

The clergy met the “Trinity” in the temple, accompanying the arrival of the icon with prayerful chants. There, she was first placed on a board in the center of the hall, and then carefully transferred in her arms to a glass display case prepared in advance. The icon was installed in the center of the temple, opposite the altar, surrounded by a gilded fence and guards from the National Guard were assigned the Izvestia correspondent was convinced.

In this capsule, under the manufacturer’s guarantee, a constant humidity regime of about 50-55% will be maintained, which will preserve the integrity of the rarity, Izvestia was told in the Art Courier service. Besides, By the time of Trinity’s arrival, the temple was additionally equipped with eight air-conditioning systems and refrigeration machines were prepared, which will start up as needed when the temperature changes. Each of the machines has an “insurance” duplicate in case of failure.

Temperature monitoring near the capsule will be carried out around the clock online from the central control room. The temperature and humidity conditions are monitored by about four thousand sensors, Art-Courier explained.

Without claims and conflicts

The color of the Trinity holiday is green. The clergy on this day served in emerald vestments, and the temple and the altar were decorated with lush greenery and birch branches. Several hundred people came to venerate the shrine in the CSU, and the service itself turned out to be special and passed as if “under the supervision” of an icon-painting masterpiece.

After the end of the service, access to the “Trinity” was partially opened. People were given the opportunity to walk next to the icon at a distance of about three meters. Closer contact could harm the ancient image – the people who came to the service understood this and some kind of dissatisfaction nobody showed.

Some came to serve from the Moscow region and other cities of the country. For example, Galina Pankratova from Sevastopol told Izvestiya that she had long dreamed of seeing the Trinity and, having arrived in Moscow, went to the Tretyakov Gallery, where she learned that the icon had “moved” to the KhHS.

The service went on for about three hours, the patriarch – as it should be on the Trinity – read three kneeling prayers and delivered a festive sermon. When leaving the temple, you could take a small paper copy with you. “Trinity” with blessing – in memory of the return of the original Rublevsky Church.

In Paris, you can

On May 15 this year, the Restoration Council of the Tretyakov Gallery published a protocol on the “Trinity”, which describes in detail the condition of the icon. After that, representatives of the museum community seem to have decided to bypass the topic, at least in the public space.

“ Trinity” is part of our cultural code, its cornerstone, told Izvestia the independent curator of exhibition activities, culturologist Eleonora Zakharzhevskaya . It is with Andrei Rublev that the Russian school of icon painting begins – rethinking of the previous experience of Byzantine icon painting, to which Theophanes the Greek belongs, and the emergence of a national school that influenced all domestic art up to the avant-garde.

Moreover, do not forget that Andrei Rublev canonized – it is believed that he was guided by the hand of God when he wrote the “Trinity” added specialist . This is a great work, not only in terms of painting, but also in terms of spiritual value. .

– Think, Trinity will try to preserve as much as possible. It even happens that ancient icons feel better in a temple, in a place of prayer – this is already a divine phenomenon. – said Eleonora Zakharzhevskaya.

Disputes around the transfer of the icon from the museum to the temple appeared in the mid-2000s recalled the rector of the church in honor of the holy martyr Tatiana at Moscow State University, Archpriest Vladimir Vigilyansky.

– Then the museum community unanimously said that the icon is in very poor condition. At the same time, she went to an exhibition in Paris several times. It turned out that you couldn’t go to church, but you could go to Paris, he told Izvestia.

In the Trinity-Sergius Lavra there are many ancient icons of the Rublevskaya school, and some of them are no less valuable than the Trinity, but for some reason their safety does not bother the museum community, the priest drew attention to the duality of the situation. According to Vladimir Vigilyansky, The “Trinity” is primarily an icon, and it was created for prayer and worship, and not to be a museum piece.

“I myself was an employee of the Pushkin Museum in the past, and it is difficult to suspect me of dislike for the museum community and misunderstanding of the problem,” Father Vladimir says.

Help “Izvestia” The “Trinity” dates from 1411-1427 and is considered the only icon that has survived and authentically belongs to Andrei Rublev. In addition, according to art critics, this is the main masterpiece of Russian icon painting in general. From the first decades of the 16th century (earlier mentions have not reached us) and until 1929, the work was in the iconostasis of the Trinity Cathedral of the Trinity-Sergius Lavra. At the same time, the image was repeatedly updated, that is, covered with a new layer of paint, recording the original image without taking into account the style and color scheme of the original. In 1904, Rublev’s painting, preserved in fragments, was first revealed: the restorer Vasily Guryanov removed the later layers, but not completely, and added some sections himself. The first full-fledged scientific restoration took place in 1918-1919 on the instructions of the Commission for the Disclosure of Ancient Painting in Russia, headed by Igor Grabar. At the same time, problems with the preservation of the monument became apparent. In 1929, the icon was included in the collection of the State Tretyakov Gallery, where it was kept under the supervision of specialists.