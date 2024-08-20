The Scams in the United States can appear through any meansand even more so today, with an innumerable number of tools that can be used to falsify documents, profiles, messages, identities, files, among others, to deceive the victims in question.

That happened to an American couple who wanted to buy a house in San Anonio, Texas. Laurie and Rich Ramelow They lost no less than US$63,000 in a scam: as they told him Business Insider, Someone impersonated the seller of the property and He asked them to deposit the money into his account from the security deposit, thus managing to deceive them completely. After this, The couple had to spend all their savings to pay for the property again..

Laurie, 55, said that One night he transferred all the money and the next day he received a call from the real estate agent asking why he had not yet sent the payment.so it was at that moment that she realized she had been scammed. “The scammer knew the address and all the parties involved,” the victim said.

The reason the Ramelows wanted to move to San Antonio was to be closer to their daughter, and that desire was stronger than the lost money: Despite being scammed, they spent much of the money they were saving for the future to buy the house anyway..

Part of that $63,000 had been borrowed from their parents (about $20,000), and, as they mention, that part could be recovered while they work with the electronic fraud protection company CertifID and the Secret Service to recover the funds, but The remaining US$43,000 is still missing.

The main attitude to detect a scam in the United States

Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, also spoke with Business Insiderand there he revealed a very common characteristic in this type of mail scam, such as the one suffered by the Ramelows: In most cases, scammers rush victims to transfer money as soon as possible..

“The telltale signs are that the language is a little off and that sense of urgency,” he said, as well as The detection of small grammatical errors is also very influential.which Laurie didn’t pay much attention to because she didn’t know the real estate agent very well.