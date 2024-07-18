Tragedy in the province of Matera: two firefighters killed who intervened to save a family from a fire. They fell into a ravine and were overwhelmed by the flames

The tragic death of two dates back to this afternoon fire fighters engaged in a rescue operation of a family threatened by a fire. The tragedy occurred in the municipality of New SiriCozzuolo district, in the province of Matera. The dynamics of the accident are being ascertained by the police.

Tragedy in the province of Matera: two firefighters dead

Who were the firefighters who died as heroes?

The firefighters who lost their lives this afternoon, Wednesday 17 July, were called Nicola Lasalata And Joseph MartinThe two 45 year olds were both originally from MateraThey served at the detachment of Polychorus and today they had courageously intervened in an attempt to put out a fire in Nova Siri and save a family in difficulty.

The Carabinieri intervened at the scene of the tragic accident, coordinated by the prosecutor of Matera Annafranca Ventricellicharged with carrying out all the necessary investigations and ascertaining the exact dynamics of the tragedy.

Reactions and expressions of condolence

The news of the dramatic death of the two firefighters has deeply moved the entire community involved, as well as aroused deep regret on the part of both local and national politicians.

Starting from the mayor of Nova Siri (Matera), Antonello Apples who expressed his personal feeling of condolence with the following words:

“They wanted to save a family whose home was in danger from the flames. But they fell into a ravine and were engulfed in flames. They behaved like heroes. On behalf of our community, I thank them for the courage they showed in trying to save a family from the flames.”

Even the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellashowed closeness and regret for the tragic event by sending to the Head of the Department of Fire Brigade, Public Rescue and Civil Defense, Renato Franceschellithe following message:

“I learned with deep sadness the news of the death, during an intervention to put out a vegetation fire in Nova Siri, in the province of Matera, of the Firefighter Coordinator Nicola Lasalata and the Firefighter Expert Giuseppe Martino. In this painful circumstance I would like to express to you and to the National Firefighters Corps my solidarity closeness. I ask you to convey to the family the expressions of my heartfelt participation in their condolences“.

Other prominent figures in Italian politics also expressed their personal condolences for the death of the two policemen.