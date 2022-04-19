There are three lessons -and the irrefutable citizen victories– of the opposition vote that, last weekend, brought down López Obrador’s loquacious electrical reform.

A social apprenticeship that confirms the feasibility of removing AMLO’s populist government from power in the 2024 presidential election.

Here the lessons.

one.- That both legislators and politicians from Morena, as well as their peers from the PRI, PAN, PRD and Movimiento Ciudadano, “lost their fear” of the vengeful Mexican president.

And it is that despite the repeated presidential threats and against the blackmail coming out of the Palace, there were very few deputies, party leaders and politicians who betrayed their voters; They can hardly be counted on the fingers of one hand.

Worse still, the best example is the Green Party, where a couple of federal legislators did not follow the line of their prostitute party leadership, while in Morena a couple of legislators did not turn out to vote.

And when the political class loses fear and respect for a leader, then we can speak of “the debacle”; that ghost that haunts Palacio, Morena and all their governments.

And it is that, in effect, López has received two consecutive beatings -Palm Sunday and Resurrection Sunday-, which confirms “the loneliness of the king”, the loss of power and that -willingly or not-, the Mexican president “lives more alone than ever” while his government suffers the worst disdain in its history.

two.- That “Easter Sunday” in the Chamber of Deputies actually meant the resurgence of opposition parties in Mexico, including PRI, PAN, PRD and Movimiento Ciudadano.

A resurrection that, in reality, unified the opponents and that also made it possible to recover citizen confidence in the parties; formations for which in 2021 those who reject the current government, its party and its political project voted.

But the clearest message from the reappearance of opponents of Morena is that, above all, the PRI, PAN, and PRD open up the possibility of a unity candidacy for the presidential election in 2024.

Indeed, once the Mexican political opposition has been resurrected, the chances of a citizen victory against the satrap of Palacio are favored on all fronts.

3.- But the most important of the three lessons from the legislative rejection of the Bartlett Law is the growing role of citizens -the ruling power-, expressed in the vigilance of each one of the legislators, of their decisions, their lack of consistency and even his betrayals.

And it is that thanks to the networks, not a few citizens –the real constituents–, fostered a personalized surveillance of those who in the “intermediate election” were granted the mandate through the vote.

For this reason, in the legislative process last Sunday, the constituents –in their most important citizen role–, demanded consistency from those who gave them their vote.

In this way, the circle was closed between principal and president –between the citizen and his client–, and between the owner of the decisions in democracy –the citizen–, and their representatives in Congress.

At the end of the day, the victory in the Mexican Congress was a civic victory; a triumph of social courage over fear.

And it is that today few fear the dictator of the Palace, the dubbed king as president.

And there are fewer who fear it if we remember that, from the first day of the presentation of the electrical reform, we said here that it was a reform that was born dead.

Therefore, below is a summary of those installments of the Political Itinerary in which we warned that what finally happened on Sunday in San Lázaro would happen; that the electrical reform would be rejected.

In the Political Itinerary of October 25, 2021, entitled: “Electric reform condemned to die!”, I said that on the desk of President López Obrador “the official position of the governments of the United States and Canada and the response, In both cases, it is a resounding “no”.

In other words, the governments of Mexico’s two main trading partners reject the “blackout” reform.

Days later, on November 15, 2021, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “AMLO and the funeral of the Electricity Reform!”, I said that in his meeting with the leaders of the TMEC, the Mexican president had received a resounding refusal from his partners. trade unions from the United States and Canada to its electricity reform proposal.

Therefore, the conclusion was as follows: “López Obrador knows that when he attended the trilateral meeting of Mexico, the United States and Canada, he also attended the funeral of his electrical reform.”

I returned to the topic on November 3, 2021 and wrote that “it is a fact that AMLO’s electricity reform will be rejected not only by the Mexican Congress, but by the entire world.

“Why?

“Because the international community has already spoken out against an initiative by the loquacious Mexican president that jeopardizes some of the most ambitious investments in Mexico.

“And if you doubt it, on November 11, the Spanish Siemens Gamesa, which invested 500 million dollars in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, in Oaxaca, canceled the land rental contracts where it had installed wind towers of one of the most ambitious projects of wind power”. (End of quote)

Yesterday afternoon, Morena and López made a fool of themselves again: they approved a law that goes against the Constitution and that actually aims to alleviate the ardor of the defeats of the loquacious Mexican president.

A president who day by day weakens to levels of national shame.

At the time