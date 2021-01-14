The fire occurred for unknown causes and affected the Nayapara camp, one of the most overcrowded by citizens of this ethnic group from Myanmar, from where they had to flee in 2017 due to state ethnic and religious persecution. After the conflagration, some 3,500 people were left homeless.

The situation of the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh is getting worse by the day. A fire devastated at least 550 homes of families living in the Nayapara refugee camp, in the Bangladeshi city of Cox’s Bazar, where a total of more than a million people live who fled in 2017 from state persecution by the Myanmar authorities .

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) confirmed that block E of the camp was the most affected and that some 3,500 people were left homeless as a result of the deflagration, which firefighters in the area took about two hours to put down.

The images taken by news agencies such as Reuters or the AP show the drama of these families, who have seen how in just two hours they have lost what little they had. These people have tried to rescue the maximum possible number of goods, but the speed of the flames was very fast because these homes were tents or huts with highly flammable materials.

Image of the fire in the Rohingya camp that destroyed at least 500 refugee homes. January 14, 2021. © AP

“Everyone is crying. They lost all their belongings. They lost everything, they were completely burned, they lost all their property,” refugee Mohammed Arakani told Reuters.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday for reasons still unknown, and although no deaths are lamented, the disaster in material terms is very high.

The UNHCR agency was in charge of managing the situation and providing food, shelter, clothing and other basic needs.

“This is another devastating blow to the Rohingya people, who have endured unspeakable hardships for years,” said in a statement, picked up by the AP news agency, the director of Save the Children in Bangladesh, Onno van Manen.

The Rohingya people, without a homeland and in constant suffering since 2017

Some 738,000 Rohignya arrived in the Cox’s Bazar camps in August 2017 after the outbreak of a campaign of persecution and violence by the army of neighboring Myanmar, which the UN described as an example of ethnic cleansing and possible genocide, something they are investigating international courts.

Today’s fire comes amid controversy over an attempt by the Bangladeshi authorities to relocate some 100,000 Rohingya to the remote island of Bhasan Char, with the aim of decongesting the camps, a process that began last December with the sending the first 3,500 refugees.

A man looks at the camera standing among the remains of what was his home in a Rohingya camp, on January 14, 2021. © Mohammed Faisal / AP

Bangladesh first announced in 2017 this plan to relocate the Rohingya to the 40-square-kilometer island, although the plan had been put on hold following opposition from various international organizations.

The Bangladeshi authorities have been overwhelmed practically from the first moment of the humanitarian crisis in the area. The hundreds of thousands of people who arrived in the country have not had opportunities for integration in the country and have been separated in specific camps in very precarious conditions and subhuman overcrowding.

With AP, Reuters and EFE