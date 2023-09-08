Due to the FIFA date, this weekend the Liga MX has a high total. However, it has become a custom for the country’s clubs to organize friendly matches within the United States with the sporting objective of not losing the rhythm of the game, but above all, with the goal of bringing several thousand dollars to the coffers of the clubs.
More news about Chivas
Chivas will be one of the clubs that will be in the neighboring country, because in the city of Chicago they will have a friendly duel against the León de Larcamón team. However, Verde Valle’s team will arrive at this meeting with many absences, since it has several of its men distributed in the different categories of the Mexican National Team, and also, a couple of pieces have stayed in Guadalajara to train separately. It’s about ‘Pocho’ Guzmán and the goalkeeper signed this summer, Óscar Whalley.
Guzmán has muscular discomfort that he has not been able to heal and being a week away from playing the National Classic against América, the people of Chivas prefer to leave the Mexican inside the club’s facilities so that he can progress in his recovery. For his part, Whalley has not had any official activity since he arrived at the club, his physical condition is not as desired by Paunovic’s people and he is in a special program to gain muscle mass as soon as possible, for which reason he did not make the trip either. to Chicago. The presence of both is expected the following week on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lose #match #León #Whalley #Víctor #Guzmán #continue #work #separately #Chivas
Leave a Reply