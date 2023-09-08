🚨🚷: Víctor Guzmán and Oscar Whalley did NOT travel with Chivas to Chicago to play the friendly match against León.

Guzmán: He continues with discomfort and they prefer to take care of him to recover him as soon as possible.

Whalley: He’s still on a personal program that will help him gain muscle mass… pic.twitter.com/iG9nFixg8B

