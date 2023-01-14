Serious road accident in Monza, mother and 4 children transported to hospital after a car collided with the house

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Thursday 12 January, in the city of Monza. A mom and his 4 children, including a 2-month-old baby girl, who were at home, were transported to the hospital. This is because a Porsche collided into the house.

They are on what happened investigating the police, since the two men inside the car fled after the clash. Now it will only be investigations to shed light on the matter.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Thursday 12 Januaryaround 11pm. Precisely in via Novella, a Monza.

For the family and for the woman it seemed to be an evening like any other. She was at home with hers children. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

Probably two men, aboard one sluts, with a Swiss license plate, have lost control of the vehicle. They came from via Lincoln di Cinisello Balsamo and they are get off the road.

In fact they passed on one first roundabout which divides the intersection and then they ended up on home family prefab. The fight was so violent, that she obviously has it moved and both the little ones and their mother experienced moments of great fright.

Mother and 4 children in the hospital: the discovery in the car

Passers-by quickly realized what had happened and promptly launched the alarm to the sanitary ware. The latter soon arrived at the scene and transported the children and the woman to the hospital.

Thankfully none of them turn out to be life threatening, doctors are giving them all routine checkups. Children aged between 4, 2 years and among them even one 2 month old baby.

The two men who were in the vehicle are Escaped on foot a few moments after the accident in the countryside of the area. The officers who intervened also found several burglary tools. Now only further investigations will shed light on this heartbreaking accident.