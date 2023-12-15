Two little brothers launch a fundraiser: target of 25 thousand euros

“We'll never walk alone“-We will never walk alone: this is it fundraising slogan thrown up Gofundme to help Emma And Alextwo little brothers of 9 And 5 years, struck by a terrible tragedy. This is what the newspaper reported News.it.

In fact, within a few months, i two children lost first their father and then also their mother. Fortunately, their uncle came to their aid and asked for custody of his nephews, encountering considerable financial difficulties despite himself. For this reason, friends of the family have united around them to help them by activating an online fundraising campaign.

The two little ones, in fact, have first lost my father following a long illness and only a few months later they also had itto mother due to a complication during a routine surgery. “Our hero, father Angelo, passed away in February 2023 due to a brain tumor, after a long agony that lasted years and after seeing a lot of suffering in his eyes and in his body. He was a giant with a good heart who always fought until the last moment to stay with US. In August 2023 our dear mother left us and joined our father among the angels. In an instant we were left ALONE IN THE WORLD“, we read in the announcement.

Anyone who would like to make their contribution by helping Emma and Alex can connect to the fundraising page and make their donation. Yes is reached 7,100 euros. The target set is 25 thousand euros.

