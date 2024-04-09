Murder in Aosta, the witness: “I looked like Emo, those who cut themselves. They were in a lot of pain”

The story continues to be discussed Aostaa girl of about 20 years old and without identity was found last Friday lifeless inside a abandoned church in a forest, with wounds to the throat and other parts of the body. Now a appears superwitness who says he saw the girl in question and what could be her killer. “I saw them on Tuesday morning, April 2nd, those two boys were here in front. They were walking – the witness tells La Stampa – they were on foot. She: very beautiful, but sufferingemaciated. Him with black curls and an olive complexion. They were dressed like two goths, all dark. Like those guys who they venerate death. I thought: two vampires. And I also thought something else, for which now I feel very ashamed: she was so pale that she looked like a corpse.”I can't sleep anymore knowing what happened“.

“They seemed to me – continues the witness to La Stampa – two of those guys who cut themselves and get injuries. Emo. Dark. I don't know how to define them. Suffering boys. They told me they arrived from the Swiss border. They were looking for a supermarket great for grocery shopping. And then they wanted to go to camp on mountains. That's why I know the van I heard about on the news doesn't exist. Because they asked me for directions to the bus stop, I accompanied them and saw them get on board. To go where? “Al Famila, the supermarket is a little further along this same road”. The counter-proof of the story about Tuesday 2 April can be found by going to the Famila. “The carabinieri were here to ask us to see the images security cameras”, says the manager. Soon there could be a precise identikit of the alleged killer.