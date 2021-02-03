PHOTHARAM, Thailand – The bat caves stank of bat.

In the darkness of the grottoes, in a cave complex west of Bangkok, Thais with lamps attached to their heads minded their affairs.

Pilgrims to the temple that owns the complex prayed to Buddha figures in one of the caves, with no reaction from the carved expressions on the statues to the plip-plop-ploop of bat droppings falling on them.

Villagers collect bat droppings, or guano, to sell as compost in the caves of Khao Chong Phran in Thailand. Photo Adam Dean for The New York Times.

The manure collectors Bat, or guano, they removed to sell as fertilizer, carrying bags of manure through an obstacle course of stalactites and stalagmites.

And medical researchers, overseen by one of the world’s leading bat virologists, trapped the winged mammals to test them for traces of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Scientists believe it originated in bats.

Outside the compound, the abbot of the Buddhist temple, which calls itself the “temple of hundreds of millions of bats,” stepped up to a loudspeaker to tell visitors that the resident flying mammals were harmless.

“Don’t worry, these bats do not transmit disease because they are bats that eat insects,” said Phra Khru Witsuthananthakhun, the abbot.

“Everyone knows that when fruit bats eat fruit, they share it with other animals, like rats, and that’s how the disease spreads ”.

The abbot of the temple is right that fruit bats have been linked to serious viruses that have jumped into the human population.

But bats that eat insects have also given humans deadly diseases.

Many virologists believe that el horseshoe bat, an avid eater of insects, may be linked to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

And a report from the Thai national park identified a species of horseshoe bat in the caves.

Almost a quarter of the world’s mammalian species are bats, and their ability to fly while harboring a variety of viruses makes them zoological wonders, as well as efficient vectors of diseases.

Infectious diseases believed to have arisen from bats in recent decades include coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, along with other viruses like Nipah, Hendra, and Ebola.

Most of these viruses were transferred from bats to an intermediate host, such as a palm civet or a camel, before reaching humans.

Although the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has not been conclusively traced to bats, a researcher in China found evidence in horseshoe bats of a very similar virus.

Cambodia’s horseshoe bat droppings have also shown links. And the same type of bat was the natural reservoir for the SARS coronavirus.

The possible connection led Supaporn Watcharaprueksadee, deputy director of Thailand’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, to investigate whether Thai bats could share a similar viral load.

She said her team found no traces of a coronavirus similar to the one that causes Covid-19 in the bats of the Khao Chong Phran Temple, although they have been discovered others.

Tests conducted on local residents also did not provide evidence of virus antibodies.

Although Thailand was the first country outside of China to confirm a case of Covid-19, it seemed to have almost throttled local transmission since May.

In general, Thais have been attentive to the use of face masks and the country’s borders have been closed.

But in recent weeks, the coronavirus has begun to spread through the country after being identified in migrant communities along the porous border with Myanmar. Xenophobia skyrocketed, along with fear of bats.

The bat population in the Photharam district has declined in recent decades, and some bat virologists believe that stress could cause the animals to be most vulnerable symptoms of the disease, possibly increasing the chances that the viruses will spread to other species.

Phra Somnuek, a monk at the temple, recalls that as a child, the sky would darken for hours at dusk with the shadows of millions of bats heading for their nightly meal.

The flight of the bats, which remains a tourist attraction, now takes 45 minutes, he said.

“I worry that one day bats will just be a legend here,” he said. “If we lose our bats, we lose what makes us special.”

Muktita Suhartono contributed reports to this article.

© 2021 The New York Times