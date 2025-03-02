They look for a man missing by the current after the overflow of a Lorca Rambla

Civil Guard and Emergency 112 of the Region of Murcia have initiated the search for a man disappeared by the abundant rainfall of the Rambla de Ramonete de Lorca.

The City Council of this Murcia town has alerted the population half an hour ago through its social networks that, due to yellow alert launched by the Aemet until 9:00 p.m. today in the Guadalentín Valley and in the Campo de Cartagena, that they would extreme the precautions, making special emphasis on vehicle displacements.

“Circular, preferably, on main roads and highways, moving away from rivers, torrents and low areas of slopes and hills, due to little water that carry, avoiding, in turn, crossing flooded fords,” they have abounded.

The General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergency of the Region of Murcia has also sent the following message to the population of the area: “Overflow in the El Albujón Rambla is occurring. Avoid circular in the area. Extreme precaution ”.

The message has been sent to the mobile phones of the Cartagena Pozo de Narrow and “the area surrounding the Rambla from the A30 to the railway road”, they have assured from the General Directorate.

For its part, Totana’s town hall has also reported “numerous incidents for the rains of the last hours.” He has also asked neighbors to “not use vehicles if not strictly necessary.”

The State Meteorlogy agency keeps the yellow warning active for accumulation of rain in the Guadalentín Valley and in the Campo de Cartagena until 9:00 p.m.