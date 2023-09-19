It was in the town of San Agustín and in the Riberas del Bravo subdivision, of this border city of Chihuahua, where the findings occurred.

In Ciudad JuarezChihuahua The location of two bodies suspended from the neck was recorded in separate events.

First of these heartbreaking discoveries took place yesterday morning in an abandoned construction located in the Riberas del Bravo subdivision.

The rapid response of the Municipal Police was due to a complaint related to the case. A citizen alerted the authorities by stating that he had witnessed signals for help from a person. Upon approaching the place, he found a man suspended from one of the walls of the construction.

The officers who arrived at the scene found a shocking scene: the man hanging from a black rope, dressed in black pants and a gray t-shirt.

Two women who seemed to know the man arrived at the scene and, overwhelmed by the situation, burst into tears while the ministerial agents prevented them from approaching. See also What is the number that attracts the money that you should always carry in your wallet?

The arrival of experts was essential to cordon off the area and carry out the corresponding investigations. The body was finally collected by the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), marking a sad start to the day.

The second body suspended by the neck was located Yesterday afternoon in a gap on the Juárez-Porvenir highway and De las Unidas avenue, in the town of San Agustín.

The first to respond were the municipal police, who found the body with obvious signs of violence.

The body was shirtless and with its pants at the ankles, suggesting a possible act of aggression.

Experts and personnel from the Forensic Medical Service went to the scene to carry out the corresponding investigations.