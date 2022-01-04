EP Murcia Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 20:08



The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue intercepted on Tuesday two boats with 32 irregular immigrants on board on the coasts of the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

Specifically, the first patera was rescued by the Sasemar Draco boat to the southeast of Cabo Tiñoso, in Cartagena, and 15 men and one woman were traveling in it. The second was located by the Benemérita nine miles southwest of Águilas, with 16 men on board. The 32 immigrants are of Algerian origin and upon arrival were in good health.