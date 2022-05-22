Morelos.- This weekend, three lifeless bodies were located in the municipalities of Emiliano Zapata and Atlatlahucánin the state of Moreloswhich were found inside plastic bags.

According to what was reported by local media, the first body was found by residents of Miguel Hidalgo street, from the Pro-Hogar neighborhood, in the Morelos municipality of Emiliano Zapata. It transpired that the inhabitants of the place observed a lifeless man inside a transparent plastic bag.

Given the discovery, the municipal authorities were informed, so that personnel from the Forensic Medical Service arrived at the scene (Semefo), who was in charge of lifting the body and classified it as unknown.

Meanwhile, two other bodies were found hidden inside black bags in the town of San Diego Tepantongo, municipality of Atlatlahucan, north of the state of Morelos.

According to information from the municipal police, it was at 7 in the morning this Saturday when they were informed about the discovery of the two lifeless bodies inside black bags on a dirt road.

Before the report, security elements and paramedics arrived at the indicated site, who were in charge of confirming that the two people no longer had vital signs. Likewise, it was revealed that the bodies of the two men had traces of torture, which were lifted by forensic experts and transferred to their facilities.

Different criminal acts leave two people without life

Meanwhile, during the day of this May 21, some criminal acts were recorded in Morelos that led to the illegal deprivation of life of two people in different parts of the state.

In the municipality of Emiliano Zapata, Prohogar neighborhood, the death of a subject who was attacked with a knife, injuries that would end up causing his death. It is unknown if there are any detainees.

We recommend you read:

For its part, according to local reports, in the municipality of Jiutepec three people were shot at, one of whom died on the spot, while the other two sustained injuries caused by the firearm. So far, local authorities have not reported apprehended for this criminal act.