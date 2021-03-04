The source of potentially dangerous solar particles, released by the Sun at high speed during storms in its outer atmosphere, was located for the first time.

These particles are highly charged and, if they reach Earth’s atmosphere, can potentially disrupt satellites and electronic infrastructure, in addition to representing a radiation risk for astronauts and people in airplanes.

In 1859, during what is known as the Carrington event, a great solar storm caused the telegraphic systems of Europe and America to fail. With the modern world so dependent on electronic infrastructure, the potential for harm is much greater.

To minimize the danger, scientists seek to understand how these streams of particles are produced so that we can better predict when they might affect Earth.

In the new study, published in Science Advances, researchers from University College London and George Mason University analyzed the composition of solar energetic particles heading towards Earth and found that they had the same “fingerprint” as the plasma located in the lower part of the Sun’s corona. near the middle region of the Sun’s atmosphere, the chromosphere.

The image of a solar storm taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory. Photo: Reuters

.Research co-author Dr Stephanie Yardley from UCL said: “In our study we looked for the first time exactly where energetic solar particles come from on the Sun. Our evidence supports theories that these highly charged particles originate from plasma that has been kept low in the Sun’s atmosphere by strong magnetic fields. These energetic particles, once released, are accelerated by eruptions that travel at a speed of a few thousand kilometers per second.“.

“Energetic particles can reach Earth very quickly, from several minutes to a few hours, and these events last for days,” he added. “Currently, we can only provide forecasts of these events as they are occurring, as it is a great challenge. predict them before they occur.By better understanding the processes of the Sun, we can improve forecasts so that when a major solar storm hits, we have time to act and reduce risks“.

David Brooks, lead author and professor at George Mason University, argued that: “Our observations provide a tantalizing insight into where the material that produces solar energetic particles comes from in some events of the last solar cycle. Now beginning a new solar cycle, and once it is launched we will use the same techniques to see if our results are generally true, or if these events are unusual in any way“.

An X-ray image of solar flares at the center of the sun captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory shows light at the 131 Angstrom wavelength, which is typically colored bluish-green. Photo: NASA

“We are fortunate that our understanding of the mechanisms behind solar storms and solar energy particles is likely to advance rapidly in the coming years thanks to data to be obtained from two spacecraft, ESA’s Solar Orbiter and the Probe. NASA Solar Parker, that are heading closer to the Sun than any spacecraft has ever been before“, he stressed.

For the study, the researchers used measurements from NASA’s Wind satellite, located between the Sun and Earth, to analyze a series of streams of solar energetic particles, each lasting at least one day, in January 2014. They compared this with spectroscopy data from JAXA’s Hinode spacecraft.

They found that the solar energy particles measured by the Wind satellite had the same chemical signature –abundance of silicon compared to sulfur– that plasma confined near the top of the Sun’s chromosphere.

These locations were at the “fulcrums” of the hot coronal loops, that is, at the bottom of the plasma and magnetic field loops that extend into the Sun’s outer atmosphere and vice versa.

Using a new technique, the team measured the intensity of the coronal magnetic field at these base points and found it to be very high, in the region of 245 to 550 Gauss, which confirms the theory that plasma is retained in the Sun’s atmosphere by strong magnetic fields before its launch into space.

Solar energy particles are released from the Sun and are accelerated by solar flares (large explosions) or coronal mass ejections, ejections of huge plasma clouds and magnetic field.

Approximately 100 solar energetic particle events occur every 11-year solar cycle, although this number varies from cycle to cycle.

The latest findings support the idea that some solar energy particles originate from a source other than the slow solar wind (the origin of which is still debated), as they are confined under specific conditions in hot coronal loops at the core of the region. from the source. The Sun continuously emits a faster solar wind; its encounter with the Earth’s atmosphere can generate the Northern Lights.

The high-energy particles released in January 2014 came from a volatile region of the Sun that had frequent solar flares and CMEs, and an extremely strong magnetic field.

The region, known as 11944, it was one of the largest active regions on the Sun at the time and was visible to observers on Earth as a sunspot.

The NOAA / NWS Space Weather Prediction Center issued a strong radiation storm warning at the time, but the solar energetic particle event is not known to have caused any disruption within Earth’s atmosphereAlthough the Hinode spacecraft’s computer systems did record several particle impacts.

