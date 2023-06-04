The submarine Rov that descended this Saturday to check the metallic structure located on Friday by the ship Ártabro, which is in charge of the mission to search, locate and inspect the wreck of the Villa de Pitanxo, has confirmed that it is the Galician fishing vessel that sank in February 2022 in Newfoundland waters.

After this confirmation, the next task of the operation deployed by the Ártabro will be to record the wreck to try to clarify what happened on February 15, 2022, when the Pitanxo shipwreck killed 21 of the 24 sailors on board.

Thus, the robot will go down to the ship again, but this time “as close as possible” to collect all the images it can “respecting all security.”

Given this news, the spokesperson for the families, María José de Pazo, who hopes that the institutions will confirm it, has indicated that it is “very positive news” and that it is “a great relief.

“21 victims died on that ship and 12 are missing. It is as if it were his grave. Therefore, it is of great importance at a judicial level, but also from an emotional point of view. This progress is important », he highlighted.

Investigation



The Galician fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo capsized 450 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland in February 2022, killing 21 of the 24 sailors on board. From there, the families of the deceased have tried to find out what happened, so they have always asked that the wreck be lowered to search for evidence.

During the investigation, the judge took a statement from the skipper of the fishing boat, Juan Padín, as the defendant, his nephew Eduardo Rial and the sailor Samuel Kwesi, as witnesses, as they were the only survivors of the shipwreck.

The judicial investigation is due to the fact that Samuel Kwesi offered a version that contradicts the one exposed by Padín and Rial, and that would point to possible negligence on their part that would have triggered the tragedy.

After taking their statement, the magistrate prohibited the fishing boat skipper from leaving Spain, withdrew his passport and imposed the precautionary measure of appearing every fortnight in court and being located. Now, the inspection of the ship will serve as evidence for the case.