The search device activated to locate the young Cristina Ramos this morning found the body of the young woman from Zamora who disappeared two days ago in Montejos del Camino (León).

Sad end to two days of intense search to find this woman who was last seen last Thursday, when she went for a ride with her bicycle and never returned home.

According to official sources, Cristina was located in La Aldea de la Valdoncina, in the municipality of Valverde de la Virgen, thanks to the aerial search, since the person who has found the lifeless body has been the helicopter of the tracking device itself.

The Civil Guard has already cordoned off the area and controls access to a road at the end of the town. In this natural environment is where the deceased has appeared. The forensic doctor has traveled to the place to proceed to the removal of the body.

Sources of the Government Sub-delegation are pending the autopsy to find out the causes of death, although everything indicates that it would be a possible suicide once the ‘high risk’ for the search had been established when this young woman was in treatment specialized doctor.

Search tasks



In the last hours, 22 members of the Civil Protection of Sariegos, La Bañeza, Valverde de la Virgen and San Andrés del Rabanedo had joined the search efforts.

They were joined by different groups of volunteers, also members of the Military Emergency Unit, the canine brigade of the Civil Guard and almost a hundred residents of their hometown, Tábara, in Zamora, who on this day were going to arrive in still greater number.

The investigations reinforced the surroundings of Montejos del Camino, the place where Cristina had left on Thursday, and focused the search in this environment.

Finally, it was just over two kilometers from that town, in La Aldea, about seven minutes by bicycle, where his body was located two days after his disappearance.

All roads open



The disappeared woman had a restraining order from her ex-partner and was under specialized medical treatment, as confirmed to leonoticias since the investigation.

All the work focused on the search through the positioning of the missing woman’s mobile in some jobs in which her ex-partner collaborated, according to the same sources.

From the Government Sub-delegation in León it is noted that an “intense search” had been carried out to locate Cristina Ramos, while “all avenues of investigation into the reasons for her disappearance are open.”

Intense search



The municipality of Valverde de la Virgen also joined through its social networks with the dissemination of different messages to locate this young woman who lost track of this past Thursday.

As announced on the City Council page, the woman was wearing a green shirt, dark leggings and was riding a red bike the last time she was seen.