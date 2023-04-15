The lifeless bodies of three young people who had been reported missing and last seen on the Mexico-Cuernavaca highwaywere located this Friday in Huitzilac, Morelos.

They are Noemí Guadalupe Arias Sosa, 32 years old; and the brothers Luis Enrique, 34, and Luis Javier García Díaz, 29, who were last seen on Wednesday, April 12, at the Mexico-Cuernavaca highwaywhen they were going back to their homes, located in Cuernavaca, after going for a medical check-up in Mexico City.

Due to these events, the National Institute of Public Health issued a statement through its social networks, in which it expressed its condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

This Friday morning, family, friends and neighbors blocked the entrance and exit to the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway at the height of the Dove of Peace to demand the search for young people.

According to the investigations, on April 12 they traveled in a black 2017 Jetta-type car to arrive at an ophthalmology appointment that was scheduled at 4:00 p.m., where it took them about an hour and later they notified their family of their return.

Its last recorded location was in the town of municipality of Huitzilac, Morelos. Noticing that they were late, his relatives called and sent messages that were not answered.

According to reports, the victims resided in the Colonia Lienzo del Charro de Cuernavacaand Noemí Guadalupe and Luis Enrique were employees of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), in addition to being a couple.

The brothers suffered from glaucoma, for which they went annually to an optician located in the Cuauhtémoc City Hall, informed Reform, the mother, Sandra Garcia.