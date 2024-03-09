Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.- Human remains were abandoned in black bags in different areas of the Benito Juárez neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

It was around 8:00 in the morning that the discovery of dismembered human remains inside black plastic bags on the median of Guerrero and Cárdenas streets.

Elements of the Cajeme Municipal Police went to the scene, who upon confirming the report proceeded to cordon off the area and request the presence of personnel from the Sonora Prosecutor's Office. Elements of the State Police also arrived at the scene to provide security support.

Preliminarily, it was mentioned that This is a man, whose body was dismembered.

Hours later, in the same neighborhood, neighbors They observed that from an abandoned suitcase On Plutarco Elías Calles Street, between Revolución and Ejido Streets, blood was dripping, so they reported it to the authorities, who found more human remains.

It is presumed that the human remains located in the suitcase They could belong to the same plastic bag victim, however this has not been confirmed.

The human remains were transferred to Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), where it will be determined if they belong to one person or more.

Experts from the Sonora Prosecutor's Office carried out the corresponding expert opinion to begin an investigation folder.