They locate Javier and Hugo, two young people disappeared in Tlajomulcothanks to the fact that Guadalupe, Javier’s father dreamed where they would find them.

“It had already been over three months, I daily asked God and the Virgin to tell me, one day my son appeared to me in a dream and He told me in the bathroom and the house number and that’s where I found him”, declared Guadalupe for Univisión.

Hugo Garrido and Javier Gutierrez had known each other for 15 years, they were friends and disappeared on December 11, 2022 after leaving some friends at their house in the Villa Fontana Aqua subdivision.

After this They were chased by armed men. Hugo managed to call his father and send him the location.

The young man’s family moved to the site and they searched for two hours without success, their search continued and inside a subdivision farm they located parts of the young man’s car.

Raúl Garrido, Hugo’s father, points out that to plunder the car someone had to listen but no one dared to comment on anything.

Finally, Mr. Guadalupe dreamed that his son told him where they were buried and they carried out the search in which they first located a skull and later the two friends.

Receive more news from Jalisco on WhatsApp