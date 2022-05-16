The #Ventepijo festival will pay tribute to Mari Trini in its next edition with a concert in which six artists from the Region will perform some of her songs. To promote this event, she released a video in which she put herself in the shoes of a young woman who attended her first concert in 1974 to see Mari Trini. And she set out to locate four girls who were that night in the front row of the Romea Theater in Murcia, a purpose that has finally come true.

Thanks to the help of social networks and the repercussion that the initiative had in the media, the festival has been able to contact those four young people who are currently women over sixty. Two of them are Lola and Paqui Cascales, two sisters from Cartagena, great fans of Mari Trini, and who actually attended her first live concert that day in 1974.

Two of the fans who attended Mari Trini’s concert at the Romea Theater in 1974, today. /



#Venepijo



The story that the festival proposed in the promotional video has turned out to be real and they are delighted that justice is done with the Murcian artist. “It is the best thing that has happened to us in life,” they acknowledged.

That tribute concert will be the highlight of the #Ventepijo, but according to the organization «there will be much more. More than 12 hours of live music, where gastronomy and a good atmosphere will once again be its great assets to ensure a day of celebration and fun for all attendees».