Morelia, Michoacán.- During this Monday, May 15ministerial police located the human remains of five people in an abandoned garbage dump in the municipality of Puruándiro, Michoacan. At least four of the bodies were burned.

The discovery was made thanks to an anonymous call received by the Ministerial Police, where they were alerted to clandestine graves in the property known as “El Tablón”. When going to the area to corroborate the facts, the troops found the skeletal remains of four people and a corpse.

Faced with this situation, the elements of the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) opened an investigation folder to clarify the facts and find those responsible for the multi-homicide, according to official information.