The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City reported this Saturday afternoon that it located Elizabeth Jiménez alive, the 12-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving her home on her way to high school.

Through social networks, the agency reported that The minor was found safe and sound. by detectives from the Investigation Police (PDI) of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office at the bus terminal in Pachuca, Hidalgo.

Elizabeth Jiménez, 12 years old, disappeared on November 15 as she left the Daytime High School #111 in Colina del Sur, located in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office. According to information published on Twitter by her aunt identified as Karla, the minor would have gotten on the school bus but did not come home.

Therefore, the authorities of the capital activated the Amber Alert to locate the minor, who was found alive this Saturday at the bus terminal in Pachuca, Hidalgo.

One day before his location, the CDMX prosecutor, Ernestina Godoy Ramosreported that, as part of the inquiries, security cameras were reviewed in which images of the minor were obtained.

“Different video images have been reviewed in which we have been able to appreciate that the adolescent, along with another minor, got off the school bus in the vicinity of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz avenue, and later walked [sola] through the streets of the aforementioned neighborhood”, said Godoy Ramos.

We recommend you read:

On November 17, two days after the disappearance of Elizabeth, relatives, parents of her schoolmates, students and neighbors blocked Santa Lucía Avenue at the height of the 111 secondary school, seeking support from the mayor Lía Limón García in charge of of the Álvaro Obregón demarcation and the demand for progress by the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office.

“Likewise, it was possible to identify that the minor boarded, minutes later without any company, a public transport unit on Chicago Avenue, in the Lomas de Becerra neighborhood, and got off on Central Avenue, in the Lomas de Becerra housing unit, to later walk near the place,” the official explained.

We recommend you read:

According to images from video surveillance cameras presented by Ernestina Godoy’s office on November 18, the minor got off the school bus on Gustavo Díaz Ordaz avenue, in the Jalalpa el Grande neighborhood. Later, she walked without company through the streets of the same neighborhood until Chicago Avenue, where she boarded a public transport truck.

Thus, Ernestina Godoy indicated that it could be a voluntary absencewithout revealing whether the minor arrived at an address or at any other place in particular.

This comment outraged the relatives of the minor under 12 years of age, for which they held a protest in the vicinity of the offices of the FGJ-CDMX, in the Doctors neighborhood.

“We totally reject the position of the Prosecutor’s Office, of the prosecutor Ernestina Godoy, which says that it is a voluntary absence when it is not like that, my daughter got lost, she got confused,” said Mr. César Cabrera, her father.

After these statements, the capital prosecutor offered an apology to Elizabeth’s family, who is already with her relatives.