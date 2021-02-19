The authorities await the entry of more boats from Algeria during the weekend, given the good state of the sea File image of the device deployed in the southwest dam of Escombreras to attend to immigrants. / Antonio Gil / AGM

Maritime Rescue located this Friday two new boats in the waters of the Region of Murcia. One was traveling with 19 people on board, south of Mount of Ashes. And another boat was intercepted south of Monte de las Cenizas, with 17 people, including three women and two minors. All these people are Algerians and are in apparent good health, according to sources from the emergency services. The authorities expect the entry of more barges this weekend, as the sea is calm.

Last Wednesday, 97 Algerians arrived in the waters of Cartagena and Mazarrón, aboard seven boats. All of them were transferred by the Civil Guard to the Escombreras dock. There they are guarded by the National Police.