Pachuca.- For the third time in the month and fourth in the year, the Hidalgo police authorities detected a clandestine seizure of hydrocarbons in one of the pipelines of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

This outlet was used by the huachicoles to milk the Pemex pipelines and thus obtain the fuel that was later sold illegally. However, this point was discovered by elements of the Federal Police and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), with the support of the National Guard and Pemex Physical Security personnel.

Thanks to inter-institutional work, a cistern and a tunnel were located within a property located on the Jorobas-Tula highway in the municipality of Atitalaquia, in the vicinity of the Industrial Park.

The personnel who insured the property found a cistern containing nearly 3,000 liters of illegally obtained hydrocarbons, popularly known as huachicol. Upon further inspection of the property, they detected a tunnel approximately 40 meters long.

It is worth mentioning that three of the four tunnels dismantled in the current administration were found so far in May. In addition to the one registered in Atitalaquia, the other two cases were in the municipality of Cuautepec, while on January 8 another was found in the municipality of Santiago Tulantepec. See also F1: The Mexican, Patricio O'Ward, accepts that he could reach the highest category