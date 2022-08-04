Uruapan, Michoacán.- The search for bodies continues in the clandestine grave that was located in an avocado orchard in Uruapan, Michoacan, today another body was located; with this finding they add 12 victims, 10 men and two women.

Sources close to the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) have reported that of the twelve people located, only the body of one has been claimed.

Yesterday the information on the location of the grave was released, in the town known as “the plain“, in an avocado orchard located east of Urupánvery close to ZiracuaretiroMichoacan.

In a press release, the FGE reported that it was through an anonymous call that the location of the grave was givenso a protocol was immediately activated to make presence and search for bodies in the indicated place.

In an interview for El Debate, a seeking mother who belongs to the Collective of the Disappeared of the Coast and Femicides of Michoacán (DECOFEM), said that this place had already been located for a long time, and that they had even requested that a search be activated on the site, so the authorities were already aware that bodies would be found inside the orchard.

“They said they were going to get permits to enter the orchards because they didn’t have them, when they did this search, we were asking for it, whenever we ask private places for searches they haven’t gotten the permit, until later they get it. The same thing happened when we went to Los Negritos, that we couldn’t get in and coincidentally the points were handed over to them anonymously, but they do know where they are,” said the searching mother.

For the groups, one of the most important things is that they continue to open the clandestine gravesso that families have the opportunity to rest when locating their disappeared.

The search groups of Michoacán and Jalisco are not going to take their eyes off the places where they know that bodies can be found, but they hope to be able to access the sites or the information of the bodies found be able to spread it.

“We are going to be seeing and asking for all the information for those who are relatives of the compañeras, we are going to continue pressing and going on searches, even if they do not let us enter as far as the graves, but the important thing here is that the bodies are recovered” , he concluded.

The FGE continues on the site supported by the K9 unit, in addition to the fact that a strong security device has been implemented in the area, with the aim of continuing with the investigations that could reveal other points where more bodies could be located.