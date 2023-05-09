They locate a lifeless woman inside a home located in the Paseos Universidad neighborhood in Zapopan.

The Zapopan Police Station received a report of an unconscious woman inside a home at the intersection of Volcán and Paseos Universidad streets, on Monday, May 8.

Upon the arrival of the officers, the owner assured that she tried to contact the woman who does the cleaning in that house that is uninhabited and for sale.

However, having no response, he went to the site and found the 21-year-old unconscious at the scene.

The officers asked for support from municipal medical services who confirmed the death of the young woman, who showed no signs of violence.

According to the owner of the house, the young woman entered the home the day before at 11:00 a.m.

The place was cordoned off and the facts reported to the Public Ministry to initiate the relevant investigations.

