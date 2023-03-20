find to one woman reported missing of Jalisco from 2015 with life wandering the streets of pietyMichoacan.

According to information provided by the Department of Public Security (SSP) of Michoacanthe woman was found confused in the roads of the municipality.

“The woman who was native of Jaliscowas wandering through the streets of the municipality, apparently confused”, they reported through a press release.

“This made the authorities detained her to avoid putting their physical integrity or that of third parties at risk,” they added.

Inside the dependency facilities, they verified that the woman was reported missing from the year 2015.

“It was found that the woman was in the capacity of disappeared since 2015 and that she is from the state of Jalisco”.

The woman had a disappearance token since that year in the state of Jalisco, for which reason the Person Search Commission of the State of Michoacán (CBPM).

The commission begins the proceedings in accordance with state protocols and seek cooperation with the neighboring state of Jalisco.

After the pertinent tasks, the woman will be returned to their relatives in the state of Jalisco.