Monterrey, Nuevo León.- With the help of a drone, a elderly man was located after four days missing in Linares.

Rogelio, 68, got lost last Friday in a deserted area.

Relatives of the man reported the case to the emergency numbers, so the municipal police and Civil Protection began the search.

Relatives of the missing person also joined, who toured the neighborhood roads that the man used.

With a drone equipped with a thermal camera, State Civil Protection located the man in stable conditions.

#locate #missing #person #Linares #drone