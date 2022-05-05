Guadalajara Jalisco.- They locate a murdered man by firearm in the garage of your own homein Colonia Santa Cecilia, in GuadalajaraJalisco, the night of Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The events occurred at the intersection of Pepe Guizar and Apolonio Moreno streets, in the Santa Cecilia neighborhood, where the home of the now deceased is located, from approximately between 45 to 50 years of age.

It is known that the murdered man had at least one gunshot wound to the kidneysso it is presumed that this is the cause of death, however, he was already transferred to the Semefo facilities to have the law autopsy performed.

Elements of the Municipal police of Guadalajara alerted by the reported firearm detonations and verified those who verified the murder.

According to testimonies from neighbors, the murdered man was identified as someone who liked to exhibit himself to women and girls and that he had previously received death threats for it.

elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of the state of Jalisco They were in charge of the investigations to clarify the facts and find who is responsible for the murder.