They locate a lifeless woman who was missing for almost four months in Cupcakereported the group Looking for Hearts in Jalisco.

The leader of the Looking for Hearts collective in Jalisco, Ivón Gutiérrez assured that Yolanda Díaz Uribe’s relatives were the ones who located her half-buried body on a property.

However, they asked Ivón for help since the Yolanda’s loved ones reported the discovery to the Municipal Police but were ignored.

On the property, Yolanda was found half-buried and some of her clothes scattered.

Yolanda’s loved ones are waiting for the DNA comparison so that her body can be handed over to them.

Yolanda Díaz Uribe, 56, disappeared on March 5 in the El Cerrito neighborhood in Magdalena.