They locate a lifeless woman who was missing for almost four months in Cupcakereported the group Looking for Hearts in Jalisco.
The leader of the Looking for Hearts collective in Jalisco, Ivón Gutiérrez assured that Yolanda Díaz Uribe’s relatives were the ones who located her half-buried body on a property.
However, they asked Ivón for help since the Yolanda’s loved ones reported the discovery to the Municipal Police but were ignored.
On the property, Yolanda was found half-buried and some of her clothes scattered.
Yolanda’s loved ones are waiting for the DNA comparison so that her body can be handed over to them.
Yolanda Díaz Uribe, 56, disappeared on March 5 in the El Cerrito neighborhood in Magdalena.
I studied journalism at the University of Guadalajara. I am a web reporter at DEBATE, I cover the daily events of Jalisco, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato. I write about topics that concern Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque, El Salto and the interior of the state. My journalistic work is focused on gender, disappearances, security, Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, Jalisco Government, 2024 elections in Jalisco, Light Train, Guadalajara Airport and Guadalajara Zoo. Support with the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, where I cover the 2024 electoral process and security events. In addition, I write in the Health sections as well as Style and Life, in which I follow topics from the WHO, the Ministry of Health, epidemics and pandemics; family psychology, couple relationships, education, health problems, mental health, physical well-being, beauty tips, feng shui, stress and work well-being. I am available at email [email protected]
see more
#locate #lifeless #woman #missing #months #Magdalena #Jalisco
Leave a Reply