Zapopan, Jalisco.- They locate a lifeless person wrapped in bags in a semi-unpopulated area from the La Higuera neighborhood in zapopan.

It was on the night of Thursday, December 29 that Municipal police received an anonymous report of a body abandoned on the streetdue to the conditions in which he was located, it was not possible to specify his age, sex or other characteristics.

Neighbors noticed the bundle with a human silhouette after 9:00 p.m. it was unofficially reported that a limb was protruding from the bag.

Officials requested the support of Cruz Verde to confirm that it was a person, upon the arrival of the paramedics confirmed that it was a bodywithout being able to determine the causes of death with the naked eye.

For this crime, command and conduction of the Public Ministry was requested, later forensic staff to move the body and carry out the corresponding autopsy and determine the causes of death.

Due to the sparseness of the area, there were no people who could witness who left the body or details about this find.

(With information from Night Watch)