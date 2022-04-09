Guasave, Sinaloa.- A male person was found in a state of decomposition in a property of the community of Chorohui in Guasave.

So far the body is unknown.

The incident was reported to the Ministry of Citizen Security at 12:35 p.m. on Friday.

The body was found lying face down by the agents, no signs of violence.

Municipal police requested the presence of experts and personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office, who took charge of the legal proceedings.