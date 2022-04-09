Guasave, Sinaloa.- A male person was found in a state of decomposition in a property of the community of Chorohui in Guasave.
So far the body is unknown.
The incident was reported to the Ministry of Citizen Security at 12:35 p.m. on Friday.
The body was found lying face down by the agents, no signs of violence.
Read more: With a shot to the head and in serious condition, a young man is admitted to a Culiacán hospital
Municipal police requested the presence of experts and personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office, who took charge of the legal proceedings.
Degree in Communication Sciences from the Universidad de Occidente, Guasave Campus, specializing in Educational Communication when completing a pedagogical leveling. She joined the newspaper EL DEBATE on January 10, 2012 as a reporter for the newspaper La i in the local section, where she was until April 2017. That year she began as a general reporter for the newspaper EL DEBATE, assigned to cover local, police , social, culture and sports. Currently, she collaborates in the advertising area as a host of live transmissions (Streaming) for commercial clients. Prior to her incursion into the written press, she was an instructor of Initial Education at the National Council for Educational Development (Conafe), host of a digital radio program called Pop Radio Mas. Hobbies: Organization of events, painting, creating accessories and visiting magical towns. Course Photography course at the School of Arts of Los Mochis Theater course at the Universidad de Occidente Photography workshop taught by Manuel Alvarado from Guasavense Photoshop course
see more
Leave a Reply